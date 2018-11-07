Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Surfaces on IR
Raanta (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Raanta's move to IR was almost certainly made retroactive to Nov. 3, so he should be eligible to return to action Saturday against the Penguins. In the meantime, Darcy Kuemper will take over as the Coyotes' No. 1 netminder.
