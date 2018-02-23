Raanta allowed five goals on 38 shots in Thursday's loss to the Flames.

Raanta picked up his first defeat in three games, falling to 12-15-6 on the season with a .922 save percentage. The 28-year-old has been playing quite well of late, so don't be put off by his lackluster performance against a desperate Flames squad currently battling for playoff position. Although Arizona is out of the playoff picture, look for Raanta to finish strong and try and play the role of spoiler.