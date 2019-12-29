Play

Raanta will patrol the home crease for Sunday's clash versus the Stars.

Since taking over for the injured Darcy Kuemper (lower body), Raanta has gone 1-2-0 along with a 3.90 GAA and .897 save percentage in three starts. He'll have to be sharp facing a Stars team that owns a 6-3-1 record in their last 10 games. Dallas' offense hasn't been great this season, however, as they rank 27th in the league in goals per game (2.59).

