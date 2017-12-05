Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Taken off injured reserve
Raanta (upper body) -- who was removed from IR per the NHL media site -- will be re-evaluated ahead of Thursday's clash with Boston, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Raanta has missed 16 games so far this season due to various maladies, not exactly the return on investment fantasy owners were hoping for after he was traded away by the Rangers in the offseason. While no decision has been made per coach Rick Tocchet, the club could decide to ease him into action and utilize him as the backup versus the Bruins.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...