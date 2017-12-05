Raanta (upper body) -- who was removed from IR per the NHL media site -- will be re-evaluated ahead of Thursday's clash with Boston, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Raanta has missed 16 games so far this season due to various maladies, not exactly the return on investment fantasy owners were hoping for after he was traded away by the Rangers in the offseason. While no decision has been made per coach Rick Tocchet, the club could decide to ease him into action and utilize him as the backup versus the Bruins.