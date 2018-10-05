Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Takes 3-0 loss Thursday
Raanta made 22 saves on 25 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Stars.
This game was decided by a second-period flurry in which Dallas scored three goals in a 1:36 span. Raanta recorded only 21 wins despite a stellar 2.24 GAA last season due to Arizona's offensive struggles, and it appears those struggles are set to plague the team once again this season.
