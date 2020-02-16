Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Takes down Caps
Raanta stopped 36 of 37 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.
Raanta continued to alternate good and bad outings -- this was one of the good ones as he stymied a threatening Capitals offense. The Finn improved to 12-13-3 with a 2.76 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 29 appearances. He's allowed 10 goals over his last five starts, with a 3-2-0 record in that span. He'll likely be back in goal Monday against the Islanders unless Darcy Kuemper (lower body) is ready to return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.