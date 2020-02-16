Raanta stopped 36 of 37 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Raanta continued to alternate good and bad outings -- this was one of the good ones as he stymied a threatening Capitals offense. The Finn improved to 12-13-3 with a 2.76 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 29 appearances. He's allowed 10 goals over his last five starts, with a 3-2-0 record in that span. He'll likely be back in goal Monday against the Islanders unless Darcy Kuemper (lower body) is ready to return.