Raanta will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game versus the Sabres, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Raanta has been razor sharp recently, posting a 3-1-0 record while maintaining an impressive 1.52 GAA and .958 save percentage through his last four appearances. The Finnish backstop will look to keep rolling in a favorable home matchup with a Buffalo team that's 10-17-4 on the road this year.