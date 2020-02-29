Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Taking on Buffalo
Raanta will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game versus the Sabres, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Raanta has been razor sharp recently, posting a 3-1-0 record while maintaining an impressive 1.52 GAA and .958 save percentage through his last four appearances. The Finnish backstop will look to keep rolling in a favorable home matchup with a Buffalo team that's 10-17-4 on the road this year.
