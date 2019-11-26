Raanta will guard the home goal in Wednesday's matchup against the Ducks, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

The Coyotes have switched off between Raanta and Darcy Kuemper over the last eight contests, so they'll go back to what's been working. Raanta has been superb during that stretch with a 3-1-0 record, .944 save percentage and a shutout. The Finnish netminder garners a favorable matchup, as the Ducks rank 25th in the league with a 47.23 Corsi For percentage this year.