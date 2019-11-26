Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Taking on Ducks
Raanta will guard the home goal in Wednesday's matchup against the Ducks, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
The Coyotes have switched off between Raanta and Darcy Kuemper over the last eight contests, so they'll go back to what's been working. Raanta has been superb during that stretch with a 3-1-0 record, .944 save percentage and a shutout. The Finnish netminder garners a favorable matchup, as the Ducks rank 25th in the league with a 47.23 Corsi For percentage this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.