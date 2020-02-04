Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Taking on Edmonton
Raanta will guard the cage during Tuesday's home game versus the Oilers, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Raanta was fantastic in his last start Saturday against Chicago, stopping 42 of 44 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 14th defeat of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 30-year-old Finn will attempt to snap his four-game losing streak in a home matchup with a surging Edmonton squad that's gone 4-0-1 in its last five games.
