Raanta will patrol the crease in Friday's home game against Carolina, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Raanta has played well this season, posting a 1.99 GAA and .926 save percentage through eight appearances, but he's compiled a somewhat disappointing 4-4-0 record over that span due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The Finnish netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a third straight victory in a home matchup with a Hurricanes team that's averaging 2.80 goals per game on the road this campaign, 18th in the NHL.