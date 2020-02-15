Play

Raanta will defend the home net against the Capitals on Saturday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Raanta has been a solid placeholder with Darcy Kuemper (lower body) on the mend, as the former has posted a 2-2-1 record with a .933 save percentage in February. This will be a tough task, however, as the Capitals lead the league with 3.68 goals per road contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories