Raanta will get the home start against the Lightning on Saturday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Raanta has been spectacular over the past three games, allowing three total goals on a combined 112 shots -- a .973 save percentage. He's keeping the Coyotes afloat as they try to stay in the playoff picture, but Tampa Bay poses a tough contest, as it has won 11 of its last 12 games while averaging 3.4 goals per outing.