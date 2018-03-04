Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Tending twine Saturday
Raanta will be the home starter for Saturday's game against the Senators, Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Raanta has been helping carry the Coyotes lately, compiling a .943 save percentage and 2.01 GAA and posting a 6-1-1 record over the past nine games. This Coyotes team has shown new life lately too, averaging four goals per game over their last eight. The Senators provide a good opportunity to keep the hot streak rolling, as they're 22nd in the league with 2.7 goals per game, but they have converted on the power play in four consecutive outings.
