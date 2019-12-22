Raanta will start between the pipes for Sunday's road game against the Red Wings, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Raanta will start in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper (lower body) who is classified as week-to-week. Raanta has been solid for the Coyotes this season, going 5-5-2 along with a 2.72 GAA and .919 save percentage in 13 appearances. The Finn will face a great matchup against a Red Wings offense that is last in the league in goals per game this year (2.16).