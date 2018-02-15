Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Tending twine Thursday
Raanta is preparing for Thursday's home start against the Canadiens, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Montreal's chances of winding up in the postseason have been reduced to a fractional value, but sometimes teams with nothing left to lose are among the most dangerous. Raanta has made six straight appearances between the pipes, fashioning a 2.49 GAA and .924 save percentage over that span, so fantasy owners streaming goalies in DFS have to at least appreciate his recent string of success.
