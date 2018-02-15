Raanta is preparing for Thursday's home start against the Canadiens, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Montreal's chances of winding up in the postseason have been reduced to a fractional value, but sometimes teams with nothing left to lose are among the most dangerous. Raanta has made six straight appearances between the pipes, fashioning a 2.49 GAA and .924 save percentage over that span, so fantasy owners streaming goalies in DFS have to at least appreciate his recent string of success.

