Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Tending twine Tuesday
Raanta will be between the pipes against the Flames on Tuesday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Raanta is riding a five-game winning streak, during which he has logged an impressive 1.20 GAA. The netminder will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year and appears to be making the case to get a raise heading into 2018-19. Whether the Finn remains with Arizona or signs elsewhere is the big question.
