Raanta will defend the net for Tuesday evening's matchup with the Sharks, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Despite a mediocre 2-2-1 record over his last five starts, Raanta actually sports pretty good peripherals over that stretch, showing a .922 save percentage and 2.17 GAA. In spite of his decent play, the Finnish keeper is unable to regularly pull out wins because the anemic offense in front of him doesn't give him much in the way of goal support, a trend that could unfortunately continue against a San Jose team that allows just 2.62 goals per game.