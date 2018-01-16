Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Tending twine Tuesday
Raanta will defend the net for Tuesday evening's matchup with the Sharks, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Despite a mediocre 2-2-1 record over his last five starts, Raanta actually sports pretty good peripherals over that stretch, showing a .922 save percentage and 2.17 GAA. In spite of his decent play, the Finnish keeper is unable to regularly pull out wins because the anemic offense in front of him doesn't give him much in the way of goal support, a trend that could unfortunately continue against a San Jose team that allows just 2.62 goals per game.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Blows two-goal lead•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Ready for clash against Oilers•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Comes up short against former club•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting Saturday against former team•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Knocks off visiting Predators•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Designated starter against Predators•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...