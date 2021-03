Raanta will protect the road goal in Wednesday's game versus the Avalanche.

Raanta figures to be the main beneficiary of Darcy Kuemper's (lower body) extended absence. The 31-year-old Raanta has produced a .903 save percentage and a 4-2-1 record this season. He pulled out the win over the Avalanche in Kuemper's relief Monday, but that task will get tougher this time, as Nathan MacKinnon (upper body) will return to the lineup.