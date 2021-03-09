Raanta stopped all 16 shots he faced in relief of Darcy Kuemper (undisclosed) during Monday's 3-2 victory over Colorado.

Raanta entered the game early in the third period and faced almost as many shots (16) as Kuemper had seen (19) in just over 40 minutes. The extent of Kuemper's injury is not yet known, but Raanta has proven capable of carrying the load in the past when needed. The 31-year-old is 3-2-1 with a 3.83 and .896 save percentage in his six appearances this season, but he produced a stellar .921 mark in 33 outings in 2019-20. Raanta will be worth a pick-up if Kuemper is out for an extended period of time.