Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Tipped for Monday start
Raanta will be the starting goaltender for Monday's road tilt against the Oilers, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Raanta has put together a great season in 2017-18, especially when considering that he plays for the cellar-dwelling Coyotes. Through 39 games, Raanta is 15-15-6 with a 2.43 GAA and .924 save percentage, and he has been truly tough to beat of late. In his last nine appearances, he owns a 1.79 GAA and .949 save percentage to go along with a 6-1-1 record, including a single road appearance which he stopped all 12 shots he faced. Meanwhile, Edmonton has dropped their last three games while scoring just two goals in each contest.
