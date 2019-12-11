Raanta allowed five goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

It was simply a bad night for Raanta, who couldn't stop the Flames' bottom six. The Finn slipped to 5-5-2 with his third straight loss. He owns a 2.72 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 12 appearances this season. Expect Darcy Kuemper to get the starting nod for Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks.