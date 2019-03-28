Raanta (lower body) will accompany the team on a trip to Colorado ahead of Friday's game against the Avalanche, Catherine Silverman of The Athletic/a> reports.

By no means is this report suggesting that Raanta will actually dress for the next contest, though Silverman notes that the 29-year-old netminder will be participating in more workouts at practice as a pivotal step in the recovery process. According to hockey-reference.com, the 'Yotes have a 22.5 percent chance of making the playoffs, so expect the trainers to continue keeping a close eye on Raanta in case the desert dogs make the playoffs for the first time since the 2011 Stanley Cup playoffs, when they were swept in four games by the Red Wings.