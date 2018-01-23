Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Turns away 32 shots in OT win
Raanta saved 32 of 34 shots during Monday's 3-2 overtime win against the Islanders.
Despite winning just two of his previous six starts, Raanta entered with an impressive .933 save percentage and 1.91 GAA during the stretch, and he now owns .918 and 2.58 marks for the campaign. Fantasy owners would love to see Raanta's current form extend into a strong second-half performance because the goaltending landscape has taken a number of huge blows over the first few months of the campaign. The Finn could prove to be a sneaky addition to help build depth at the position.
