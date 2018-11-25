Raanta gave up all six goals on 26 shots in a 6-1 loss to Calgary on Sunday.

Sunday's performance saw Raanta and the Coyotes give up three shorthanded goals as well as a power-play marker. Not exactly getting it done on special teams. Meanwhile, the Coyotes' netminder has conceded 11 goals in two starts since returning from a lower-body injury. Next up for Arizona is a road contest against the Wild on Tuesday.