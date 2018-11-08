Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Unavailable Thursday
Raanta (lower body) will not dress for Thursday's matchup with the Flyers, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Raanta -- who is traveling with the team despite being placed on injured reserve -- will watch from the press box as Darcy Kuemper starts and Hunter Miska serves as the backup. When healthy, Raanta has performed well this season, including his current three-game winning streak in which he posted a 1.66 GAA. Until he is back to 100 percent, Kuemper should figure to see the majority of the minutes in the crease.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...