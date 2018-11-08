Raanta (lower body) will not dress for Thursday's matchup with the Flyers, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Raanta -- who is traveling with the team despite being placed on injured reserve -- will watch from the press box as Darcy Kuemper starts and Hunter Miska serves as the backup. When healthy, Raanta has performed well this season, including his current three-game winning streak in which he posted a 1.66 GAA. Until he is back to 100 percent, Kuemper should figure to see the majority of the minutes in the crease.