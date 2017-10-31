Raanta (lower body) is projected to be an injured scratch for Tuesday night's road contest against the Red Wings, according to NHL.com.

The 'Yotes have already confirmed that Scott Wedgewood will take on the Wings for his second start in as many nights, and Hunter Miska -- who had a spectacular season (27-5-5 record, 2.20 GAA, .920 save percentage) with the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 2016-17 -- is also up with the parent club as an emergency option. Raanta's next chance to suit up for a game will arrive Thursday against the Sabres in Buffalo, but Wedgewood emerged victorious in his Coyotes debut and should at least have a chance to challenge Raanta for the No. 1 job in Arizona.