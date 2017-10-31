Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Unlikely to suit up Tuesday
Raanta (lower body) is projected to be an injured scratch for Tuesday night's road contest against the Red Wings, according to NHL.com.
The 'Yotes have already confirmed that Scott Wedgewood will take on the Wings for his second start in as many nights, and Hunter Miska -- who had a spectacular season (27-5-5 record, 2.20 GAA, .920 save percentage) with the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 2016-17 -- is also up with the parent club as an emergency option. Raanta's next chance to suit up for a game will arrive Thursday against the Sabres in Buffalo, but Wedgewood emerged victorious in his Coyotes debut and should at least have a chance to challenge Raanta for the No. 1 job in Arizona.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Won't return Monday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Still day-to-day•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Could return Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Effectively ruled out Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Hoping to play during current road trip•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...