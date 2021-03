Raanta gave up five goals on 27 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

Raanta surrendered three goals on nine shots in the first period, and that was enough to decide the contest. The Finn dropped to 3-2-1 with a 3.83 GAA and an .896 save percentage in six appearances. Darcy Kuemper (lower body) was healthy enough to back up Raanta in Friday's game, and it seems like Kuemper is in line for the start in Saturday's rematch with the Wild.