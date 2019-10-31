Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Victim to early goals
Raanta allowed four goals on 36 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens.
Raanta has faced no less than 32 shots in each of his four starts, but this was his first regulation loss of the year. Three of the four goals he allowed Wednesday came in the first two minutes of a period. The Finnish netminder has a 2-1-1 record, with 12 goals allowed on 139 shots. He's playing second fiddle to Darcy Kuemper early in the year, but Raanta would be capable of filling in should his crease-mate falter or get injured.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.