Raanta allowed four goals on 36 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Raanta has faced no less than 32 shots in each of his four starts, but this was his first regulation loss of the year. Three of the four goals he allowed Wednesday came in the first two minutes of a period. The Finnish netminder has a 2-1-1 record, with 12 goals allowed on 139 shots. He's playing second fiddle to Darcy Kuemper early in the year, but Raanta would be capable of filling in should his crease-mate falter or get injured.