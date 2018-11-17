Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Will aim to return next week
Raanta (lower body) could return to action next week, Alan Robinson of NHL.com reports.
Reading between the lines, Raanta will miss Saturday's home tilt against the Bruins, but there seems to be a chance that he'll be activated from injured reserve in time for Wednesday's clash with the Golden Knights. The Coyotes have relied on Darcy Kuemper and to a lesser extent, Hunter Miska, in his stead.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...