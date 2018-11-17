Raanta (lower body) could return to action next week, Alan Robinson of NHL.com reports.

Reading between the lines, Raanta will miss Saturday's home tilt against the Bruins, but there seems to be a chance that he'll be activated from injured reserve in time for Wednesday's clash with the Golden Knights. The Coyotes have relied on Darcy Kuemper and to a lesser extent, Hunter Miska, in his stead.