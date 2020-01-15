A decision on Raanta's (lower body) status for against Vancouver will be made ahead of Thursday's matchup, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Even if Raanta is healthy enough to play, the club could decide to hold him back one more game and to instead continue giving the nod to Adin Hill. Once back up to game speed, the 30-year-old should resume his spot as the No. 1 option versus, at least until Darcy Kuemper (lower body) returns to action.