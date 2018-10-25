Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Will dress against Canucks
Raanta (illness) will serve as the backup to Darcy Kuemper versus Vancouver on Thursday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Raanta was a last minute scratch against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, but is at least healthy enough to come into the game if necessary. The netminder should resume his role as the No. 1 for Saturday's matchup with Tampa Bay.
