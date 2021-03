Raanta will defend the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Wild, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Darcy Kuemper (lower body) is back in Arizona, so Raanta and Adin Hill are switching off in the blue paint. Hill allowed three goals on 31 shots in Friday's loss to the Wild, so Raanta will look to get the team back on track. He's been impressive this year with a .912 save percentage and a 4-2-2 record, but the Wild are surging with wins in four of their last five games.