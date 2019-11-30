Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Will return to action Saturday
Raanta (illness) is the confirmed home starter Saturday against the Sharks, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Raanta hasn't played in a week, but he's shaken his illness. The Coyotes also traded Eric Comrie on Saturday, meaning Raanta and Darcy Kuemper are the only netminders left at the top level. The tandem has been superb thus far, as Raanta has a 3-1-1 record and .936 save percentage over five November outings, and he has a favorable matchup against the Sharks, who rank 22nd with 2.81 goals per game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.