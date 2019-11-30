Raanta (illness) is the confirmed home starter Saturday against the Sharks, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Raanta hasn't played in a week, but he's shaken his illness. The Coyotes also traded Eric Comrie on Saturday, meaning Raanta and Darcy Kuemper are the only netminders left at the top level. The tandem has been superb thus far, as Raanta has a 3-1-1 record and .936 save percentage over five November outings, and he has a favorable matchup against the Sharks, who rank 22nd with 2.81 goals per game.