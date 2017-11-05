Raanta will patrol the crease Saturday versus Carolina.

The marquee offseason addition has been battling a lower body injury and poor defensive play in front of him so far this season, and has struggled out of the gates notching a .885 save percentage and 4.08 GAA in four appearances this season. Still this is the same goaltender that recorded a sparkling .922 save percentage just a season ago, and will look to turn his season around against a Carolina squad that currently sits in eighth in the Metropolitan division.