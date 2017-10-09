Play

Raanta will tend the cage against Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.

Raanta was brought in to be the workhorse for Arizona, and after missing opening night due to a lower-body injury, the 28-year-old will make his second straight start. In Raanta's first effort he collected 40 saves on 42 shots, and will look to build off his strong debut.

