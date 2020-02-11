Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Wins away from home
Raanta stopped 26 of 28 shots in a 3-2 win over Montreal on Monday.
Raanta needed this win, badly. He'd lost five straight on the road and had only one win in his previous six starts. He's now 11-12-3 on the year, moving closer to .500 on the season. Raanta seems unlikely to start Tuesday night in Toronto, on the second night of a back-to-back, but nothing has been announced as of yet.
