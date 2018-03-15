Raanta (lower body) will be watching Thursday's matchup with Nashville from the press box, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

With Raanta dealing with a lower-body injury, coach Rick Tocchet will go with Darcy Kuemper between the pipes and Adin Hill on the bench. Various issues have limited the 28-year-old Raanta to just 39 games this season, in which he is 15-15-6 with a pair of shutouts and a .924 save percentage. When the netminder might be cleared to return remains to be scene -- although Tocchet may stick with Kuemper even once Raanta is cleared to suit up.