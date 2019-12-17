Play

Raanta (illness) isn't expected to dress for Tuesday's matchup with San Jose, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

With Raanta under the weather, Adin Hill is expected to serve as Darcy Kuemper's backup against the Sharks. The 30-year-old Finn will be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's matchup with Minnesota.

