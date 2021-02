Raanta (upper body) isn't expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Anaheim, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Although Raanta won't dress against the Ducks, he could be ready for Friday's clash with Colorado after logging a full practice Tuesday. The 31-year-old backstop has compiled a 2-0-1 record while posting a 3.63 GAA and a .902 save percentage in three appearances this season.