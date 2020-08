Raanta (undisclosed) practiced Tuesday but won't be in the lineup against Colorado on Wednesday, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

At the end of the day, Darcy Kuemper was always going to be the preferred option between the pipes, so who slots in as the No. 2 shouldn't be a factor for DFS players. If Raanta continues to progress, he could rejoin the lineup versus the Avs in Game 2 on Friday.