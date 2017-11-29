Raanta (upper body) won't join his teammates in Calgary for Thursday's game against the Flames, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Raanta will miss a fourth consecutive game Thursday, and his availability for Saturday's matchup with the Devils also appears to be in serious doubt. The Finnish netminder has already dealt with multiple injuries this campaign, and he hasn't been great when healthy, compiling a 4-5-2 record while posting a 2.84 GAA in 13 appearances. Scott Wedgewood will continue to shoulder the load in goal while Raanta remains sidelined.