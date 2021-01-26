Raanta (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup against Anaheim on Tuesday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Previous reports indicated Raanta would be activated off injured reserve prior to Tuesday's tilt but it appears the team will wait at least one more game to make that decision. Darcy Kuemper will get the start Tuesday while Adin Hill serves as the backup with Raanta still unavailable. Once cleared to play, Raanta should at least push Kuemper for playing time, though whether he can steal some starts away remains to be seen.