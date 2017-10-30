Raanta (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Monday's clash with the Flyers, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Raanta -- who is already on injured reserve -- has not been in the lineup since Oct. 12 when he faced off against Detroit in limited action. Monday will mark the netminder's eighth consecutive missed outing. Brought in via trade over the summer as the future of the franchise, the 28-year-old could suddenly find himself battling with recently acquired Scott Wedgewood as the long-term option between the pipes.