Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Won't return Monday
Raanta (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Monday's clash with the Flyers, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Raanta -- who is already on injured reserve -- has not been in the lineup since Oct. 12 when he faced off against Detroit in limited action. Monday will mark the netminder's eighth consecutive missed outing. Brought in via trade over the summer as the future of the franchise, the 28-year-old could suddenly find himself battling with recently acquired Scott Wedgewood as the long-term option between the pipes.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Still day-to-day•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Could return Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Effectively ruled out Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Hoping to play during current road trip•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Returns to ice for morning skate•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...