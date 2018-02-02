Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Won't start Thursday
Contrary to a previous report by NHL.com's Craig Morgan, Raanta will not start Thursday against the Stars.
It isn't clear if the Finnish netminder is dealing with an illness or injury, but Scott Wedgewood will get the start in goal against the Stars, with Raanta serving as his backup.
