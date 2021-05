Raanta (upper body) won't dress in Wednesday's contest against the Kings, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Raanta was able to skate Monday as he continues to work back from his upper-body injury, but the Finn is still missing game action. In his stead, Adin Hill will draw the start with Darcy Kuemper backing up Wednesday. Raanta's next chance to suit up is in Friday's game against San Jose.