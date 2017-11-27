Raanta (upper body) will not join the club as it departs on a two-game road trip, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Coach Rick Tocchet did leave the door open to the possibility that Raanta might meet up with the team in Calgary, but the news effectively rules him out Tuesday against Edmonton -- with his status Thursday versus the Flames certainly in doubt. The netminder has been hampered by injuries throughout the year and can't seem to stay healthy. When he has been available, the Finn's performance has been lacking as he is just 4-5-2 with a 2.84 GAA this season. Fortunately for Raanta's long-term prospects, recently acquired Scott Wedgewood hasn't fared much better in the desert.