Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Won't travel with team
Raanta (upper body) will not join the club as it departs on a two-game road trip, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Coach Rick Tocchet did leave the door open to the possibility that Raanta might meet up with the team in Calgary, but the news effectively rules him out Tuesday against Edmonton -- with his status Thursday versus the Flames certainly in doubt. The netminder has been hampered by injuries throughout the year and can't seem to stay healthy. When he has been available, the Finn's performance has been lacking as he is just 4-5-2 with a 2.84 GAA this season. Fortunately for Raanta's long-term prospects, recently acquired Scott Wedgewood hasn't fared much better in the desert.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...