Raanta (undisclosed) worked with goalie coach Corey Schwab on Sunday, Coyotes beat writer Richie Flores reports.

Raanta left the bench during Game 2 of the Coyotes' qualifying-round series versus the Predators and hadn't been on the ice in the five days since. His work after practice with the goalie coach suggests Raanta's condition may be improving. Adin Hill is expected to continue serving as backup to Darcy Kuemper to start the first-round series versus the Avalanche.