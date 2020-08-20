Raanta came off the bench to stop five of six shots Wednesday in a 7-1 loss to Colorado in Game 5.

Arizona starter Darcy Kuemper was chased to the bench for the second straight game, giving up six goals on 30 shots through two periods. Enter Raanta, who gave up one goal in his second minutes of action. Raanta turned in a .921 save percentage in 33 regular-season appearances, but once again ran into injuries. Durability issues may prevent the 31-year-old from ever becoming a full-time lead goaltender.