Raanta gave up three goals on 19 shots before being pulled midway through the second period of a 6-2 loss to Colorado on Saturday.

That didn't go well. Raanta has been the losing goalie in five straight starts, and only once has he held the opponent under three goals. With the Coyotes anchored to the foot of the Western Conference standings, Raanta should only be used in a favorable matchup.

