Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Yanked in loss to Avs
Raanta gave up three goals on 19 shots before being pulled midway through the second period of a 6-2 loss to Colorado on Saturday.
That didn't go well. Raanta has been the losing goalie in five straight starts, and only once has he held the opponent under three goals. With the Coyotes anchored to the foot of the Western Conference standings, Raanta should only be used in a favorable matchup.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Stacked against Avs on Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Outdueled in loss to Panthers•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Defending goal Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Makes 29 saves in losing effort•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Protecting cage against Penguins•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Peppered by Lightning•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...