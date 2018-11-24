Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Yields five in return
Raanta (lower body) allowed five goals on 39 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Raanta snapped his three-game winning streak at the hands of the Avalanche, who averaged 3.71 goals per game coming into this outing, ranking second in the league. The 29-year-old is having another solid year in Arizona with a .921 save percentage but the lack of offensive support leaves him with a 5-5-0 record.
